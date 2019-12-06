BREAKING: Nigerians attacked me in Spain, says Rotimi Amaechi

Some persons described as “misguided Nigerians” on Friday attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Spain.

Amaechi said he was attacked at an event on climate change held in Madrid, Spain.

The minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi.

He said Spanish policemen succeeded in stopping his attackers before they could hurt him.

He did not disclose the identities of his attackers.

Recall that the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in August, confirmed a physical assault on him by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany,

Ekweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.