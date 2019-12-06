BREAKING: Nigerians attacked me in Spain, says Rotimi Amaechi

December 6, 2019 0

Some persons described as “misguided Nigerians” on Friday attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Spain.

Amaechi said he was attacked at an event on climate change held in Madrid, Spain.

The minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi.

He said Spanish policemen succeeded in stopping his attackers before they could hurt him.

He did not disclose the identities of his attackers.

Recall that the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in August, confirmed a physical assault on him by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany,

Ekweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Reps query PENCOM’s unapproved spendings

The House of Representatives, on Thursday frowned at the manner in which the finances of the Nigeria Pension Commission (PENCOM) is being managed by the Commission’s Management ...