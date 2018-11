The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun and his Deputy, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji, have been removed from office.

Both leaders were impeached and removed on Friday on allegations of “gross misconduct.”

Iroju Ogundeji was removed earlier this year, but he was later reinstated.

Their removal was related in a tweet on the Twitter handle of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress, @Ondo_APC, on whose platform both were elected in 2015.