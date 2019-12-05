L-R:  Vice President of Guangdong New South Group Limited, Deng Yu; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, at the 10th anniversary of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone recently.  

December 5, 2019 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (right) congratulating the Bishop of Rock Family Church, Enugu, Dr. Obi Udezue Onubogu (3rd left) and his wife,  Rev. Obioma (2nd left), during the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary held at De-Base Centre, Enugu, yesterday. With them on the left is the former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.