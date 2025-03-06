The Senate has suspended Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months.

The decision followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions which investigated Natasha over her alleged breached of the Rules of the Senate.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Wednesday.

The female lawmaker had previously engaged in a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat allocation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also accused Akpabio of publicly humiliating her and obstructing her motions and bills on the Senate floor.

Her refusal to accept the new seating arrangement led to the Senate President denying her the opportunity to speak during the session.

In response, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

At the committee meeting on Wednesday, the Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen (PDP, Edo South), expressed disappointment over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s absence, stating, “Senator Natasha was duly invited to this meeting. We hope she will join us as we continue.”