President Bola Tinubu has approved major changes in the leadership of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

Under the new appointments, General Olufemi Oluyede replaces General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff.

Major-General W. Shaibu becomes Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke takes over as Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas assumes office as Chief of Naval Staff.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, retains his position.

The President commended the outgoing Service Chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” while urging the new appointees to “justify the confidence reposed in them” and to uphold the professionalism, vigilance, and unity that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

All appointments take immediate effect.