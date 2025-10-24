The National Economic Council (NEC) has appointed the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, as Chairman of a committee mandated to overhaul training institutions for security agencies across the country.

The decision was taken at the 152nd NEC meeting held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the Council endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for a comprehensive reform of security training facilities nationwide.

To drive the initiative, the Council unanimously appointed Mbah to lead the committee, with Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) as members. Former Inspector-General of Police, Baba Usman, will serve as Secretary.

President Tinubu, addressing the Council, emphasized the urgency of the assignment, stating: “We have to make the conditions of the training facilities more conducive for both the trainers and trainees.”

The committee has one month to submit a comprehensive blueprint for the renovation and modernization of training institutions for the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, in line with the President’s commitment to transforming the country’s security sector.