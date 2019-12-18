BREAKING: Uwajumogu, Imo North Senator, slumps, dies in Abuja

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, is dead.

He was said to have slumped while taking his bath.

He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of Uwajumogu as “shocking and a huge loss.”

APC chairman in the state, Daniel Nwafor, said the death of the senator was painful.

Nwafor said, “It is a huge loss to the party, to Imo State and the entire country. He was a resourceful politician.

“The news of his demise was shocking. We can’t question God but he should have lived longer. The party, state and country are in a mourning mood. It is a bad Christmas gift for us.”

Uwajumogu, who was first elected into the senate in 2017, was reelected in 2019.

He was the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

Until his death, he was the senate committee chairman on Labour and employment.

He hailed from the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state.