Buhari announces new heads of govt agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday named new heads of some Federal Government agencies.

The new appointees replaced their predecessors, who were appointed as ministers by the President.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, on Tuesday contained the appointments.

It reads partly, “Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

“He replaces Sadiya Umar Farouk.

“Dr Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon O. Ikeazor, while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Information Technology Development Agency.

“For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission, President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as a replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

“The appointments take immediate effect.”