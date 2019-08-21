INEC releases timetable on PVC collection, party primaries for Bayelsa, Kogi polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released timetables and other modalities for the conduct of the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states billed for November 16.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the end of the commission’s management meeting.

On the conduct of primaries for nomination of candidates by parties, Okoye said the period within which notice of intention to conduct primaries for the election of candidates has elapsed, saying no further notice of intention to conduct party primaries will be entertained.

“Political parties are hereby reminded that in accordance with the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election issued on 16th May 2019, the last day for the conduct of primaries and resolution of all matters or disputes arising therefrom is Thursday 5th September 2019.

“While the last day for the submission of lists of candidates and their Personal Particulars (INEC Forms CF001 and CF002) is Monday 9th September 2019 at 6:00pm at INEC Headquarters, Abuja.

“Parties are enjoined to ensure compliance with these timelines as no extension or late submission will be entertained,” he said.

On the collection of the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), Okoye said the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the two states shall organize stakeholder meetings in the states and local governments between the 26 and 30 of August 2019 to sensitize the stakeholders on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs from the Registration Areas (RAs) and in the various communities.

According to him, the collection of PVCs in the two states will take place at the RAs/wards in each of the local governments and Distribution Officers (DOs) trained by the commission will carry out this assignment.

“There will be two teams of DOs per Local Government Area and the officers will rotate the distribution of the PVCs in the RA or from community to community based on a schedule agreed upon by the REC and the stakeholders.

“The commission will commence the exercise on the 2nd September 2019, and this will last till the 30th September 2019 between 9.00a.m to 3.00 p.m. (Monday to Friday),”he said.

He said the RECs will provide contacts and telephone numbers where registered voters that have not collected their PVCs can call and make inquiries relating to the collection.

He also said that the total number of uncollected PVCs for Kogi State stands at 170,644 while that of Bayelsa State stands at 49,291.

He said the commission will engage faith-based, professional, civil society and community-based organizations to create increased awareness for the collection of PVCs.

He said, “PVC collection will be suspended in both states on 30th September 2019 preparatory to PVC data harvest/audit preceding the publication of the register of voters. A detailed breakdown of collected and uncollected PVCs for the states will be published at the end of the exercise.

“In view of the fact that the commission now conducts nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and the tight timelines and schedule for the conduct of activities relating to the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections, the commission will not conduct fresh registration of voters, transfer of Voter’s Cards and reprint of damaged or defaced PVCs,” he said.