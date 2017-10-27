Buhari meets state governors at Aso Villa

October 27, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the state governors of Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano and Yobe, at the State House.

The meeting is still on-going at the time of filing this report.

