Buhari: PDP planted third term rumours, says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the rumoured third term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari was planted by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Oshiomhole, who addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, stressed that most Nigerians are yet to forget what the PDP tried to do to promote the third term agenda while in power.

“The third term was planted by PDP; it is still in the sub-consciousness of most Nigerians that the first Nigeria president tried to do the third term, emptied the treasury to bribe members of the National Assembly and since that president left, no other president has done eight years in office.”

He backed President Buhari’s New Year Day message to Nigerians where he reiterated his position of not contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

“There was nothing wrong and we are indeed happy with the New Year message to Nigerians because the responsibility of every leader is to inspire hope, life is sustained and driven by hope.

“The challenge of leadership is not to join the people to lament that things are terrible, to give up and join the people in wallowing in self-pity. The responsibility of leadership is to inspire people, give them hope.”