Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, reappointed Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission for a second term in office.

In a press statement released by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the minister, Isa Pantami, said the reappointment was in line with the NCC Act 2003.

He charged Danbatta to improve on the performance of the commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of the Federal Government through the agency.

The minister also enjoined him to ensure that the interest of the telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.