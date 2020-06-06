Imo govt arraigns PDP media officer for alleged defamation

Imo State government yesterday arraigned the Director of Online media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ambrose Nwogwugwu before a Magistrate court sitting in Owerri, the state capital on a seven court charges.

In the charge sheet with reference no: OW/217c/2020, the Attorney General of the Imo State vs Ambrose Nwogwugwu, it alleged that the defendant on various dates, published in his Facebook account that Governor Hope Uzodinma planned to defraud the state of N5.2 billion being funds meant for ex-governors, deputies, speakers and deputy speakers of the state house of Assembly.

Also it was alleged that the defendant published in his Facebook account that the governor, Hope Uzodinma planned to establish 15 Almajiri schools in the state as well as planning to rename Imo State University after Abba Kyari State University, Owerri.

It was observed that Ambrose Nwaogwugwu was surreptitiously moved to the Owerri Magistrate Court to be tried by B. U Adikibe, Chief Magistrate Court without any notice or access to his lawyers.

Upon noticing that information on the case was missing as government intended to hurriedly arraign and remand him in prison without legal representation but concerned people gathered lawyers who entered appearance for Ambrose Nwaogwugwu even on pro-bono basis, before the arrival of his legal representation.

Counsels to Nwogwugwu raised objection to Count VI of the Charge that the Owerri Magistrate Court has no Jurisdiction to entertain.

After the charges were read out by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. S E.

Ibechem and plea taken, Counsels to Ambrose Nwogwugwu made an oral application for his Bail. The Counsel for the State opposed the application for Bail.

The Court adjourned date for ruling on application for bail in view of the plethora of cases cited by Counsels to Ambrose Nwogwugwu.

Case was adjourned to June 19, 2020 for ruling on Application for Bail. Nwogwugwu remains in the custody of the DSS until the adjourned date and ruling on Bail Application delivered. – Thisday.