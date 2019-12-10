Buhari removes Fowler, appoints Muhammad Nami as new FIRS Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Mr. Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He replaces Mr. Tunde Fowler, whose tenure expired on Monday.

He is a tax consultant and graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Mr. Muhammad, a well-trained tax, accounting and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical work experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non-profit organisations,” the Presidency said in statement by spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Buhari also approved the composition of the board of FIRS.

A statement issued by the Head, Communications and Servicom Department at the FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi, said Fowler handed over at 6.39pm inside the boardroom of the agency.

He thanked President Buhari for the privilege given him to serve the nation.

According to him, there is nothing automatic as a second term, noting that change is the only thing that is constant in life.

“There is nothing automatic about having a second term. Some of you might say it’s a big surprise. It is a privileged to serve one’s country. And if you have the privilege of serving your country for one term and you believe you have done your best, you have to thank God for that,” Fowler said.

He also said, “I hope in leaving the FIRS, I’ve left behind something positive that each and every one of you can build on.”

Aina promised to manage the service in an effective manner during the period he would be acting as the FIRS chairman.

He told Fowler, “You have done a lot within the space of four years. You have transformed the FIRS. You have modernised it. There have been a lot of innovations. And under you we have achieved great heights.”