Buhari, Tinubu, Akande in closed-door meeting after Obasanjo’s letter

Barely few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande are in closed-door meeting with the President.

The two APC Chieftains arrived the State House about 4pm and went straight to the residence of the President within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were absent at the last week’s dinner where President Buhari hosted APC leaders at the State House fueling the speculations that all may not be well in the party. Chief Akande in recent times has joined eminent Nigerians in the call for the restructuring of the country which appears to be running contrary to the position of the government.

The agenda for the meeting between the President and the two APC stalwarts was not known, but the Obasanjo’s letter may form part of the discussion.