CAN begs Buhari to suspend CAMA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

The suspension request was contained in a statement by the office of CAN’s President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle.

The CAMA has generated controversy since it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 7.

The Act has serious consequences for the functioning of non-profits, including churches, in the country, critics have said.

CAN, in its letter to Buhari on Tuesday, said it is yet to view a full copy of the Act.

“We consider the Act, as indeed, a complex of statecraft compendium, laden with issues that are grossly inimical to national interest, security (- peace and stability), and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state,” the statement said.

CAN vilified the Act for not receiving input from “various interest groups” or for failing “to accommodate their views.”

It also suggested there was no point in seeking “judicial intervention or amendment of the Act by the National Assembly” as such “shall achieve nothing much.”

“Mr. President . . . we are of the opinion that you should kindly issue the appropriate directives to suspend the implementation of CAMA 2020 and affirm a thorough reappraisal of the legislation that is in correlation with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), other extant legal and policy frameworks, the national economy, national security, national interest and the wellbeing of the Nigerian-state,” the CAN statement ended.