CAN pours encomium on Ugwuanyi for peace, good governance

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State Chapter, on Friday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with an award of excellence in recognition of his unrelenting efforts in entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

Enugu State CAN presented the award to Gov. Ugwuanyi, when its leadership from the state and the 17 local government areas, led by the State Chairman, Rt. Rev. Christian C. Obiefuna, paid a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

Presenting the award, Obiefuna who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as an exceptional, grassroots-oriented, humble, humane, peaceful and generous leader, said: “You do not discriminate in your services as a leader; I am proud of you and God shall continue to provide and uplift you”.

The cleric told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the Christian body is delighted that “you paid the 13th month salary; you have continually kept awake and deployed all resources for security and peace in Enugu State; you pay workers’ salary as and when due; you broker peace among several communities/organizations who have one conflict or the other.

“Our church leaders and members are being honoured and respected; we do ply different roads which you have constructed in all the zones in Enugu State; you have approved the payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage from February this year; there is visible harmony among all tiers and branches of government in Enugu State; you made Enugu State a peaceful and united family, among others. These are worthy of commendation”.

The state chapter of CAN disclosed that the award was also in appreciation of the governor’s “resilience, sleepless nights and uncompromising decision to provide security in Enugu State”, adding that “because you have timely deployed unprecedented human and material resources to protect lives and property in Enugu State, Enugu is the safest place to live, courtesy of your commitment”.

Also speaking on why CAN honoured Gov. Ugwuanyi, the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Onuora Okeke, stated that the body is impressed that Enugu State is the most peaceful and secure state in the South East zone because of the governor’s capacity as a peace-loving and security-conscious leader.

Barr. Okeke pointed out that the outstanding efforts the governor deployed to tackle the security challenges in the state, such as the establishment of the Forest Guards, purchase of security patrol vehicles, visit to thick forests, during the day and at night, which the kidnappers and other criminal elements used as hideouts, among others, were eloquent testimonies to his firm commitment to the safety, security and wellbeing of the people of the state.

“We are very happy that this award is given to you, not on grounds of politics. It is given to you because we know your worth and what you have done for this state”, he said.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated God for the honour and thanked the state chapter of CAN for recognizing the modest achievements of his administration, in spite of the nation’s security and economic challenges.

The governor, who stated that his greatest support comes from the church, noted that the success his administration has achieved, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges, was a product of the prayers of the church and urged them to continue to pray for him and the state.

Other religious leaders at the event, include the State Vice-Chairman of CAN, Rev. Fr. Dr. Benjamin Eze, the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Enugu State, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, Head of Blocs, CAN, Bishop Obi Onubogu, representative of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Onuigbo and representatives of other Blocs of CAN in the state, the Secretary of CAN, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa, among others.