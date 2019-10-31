Carabao Cup: Liverpool beat Arsenal in 10-goal thriller

Curtis Jones’ spot-kick sealed Liverpool’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Arsenal were beaten on penalties after a breathless 5-5 draw at Anfield.

Divock Origi sent the game to spot-kicks with a 94th-minute equaliser as Arsenal again surrendered a two-goal lead and Liverpool demonstrated their powers of recovery in a contest that will live long in the memory.

Shkodran Mustafi’s own goal (6) gave Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed side the perfect start, but Lucas Torreira levelled (19) before Gabriel Martinelli scored twice (26 & 36) to shock the eight-time League Cup winners.

James Milner reduced the deficit from the spot before the interval (43), but it was his slack pass that allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to re-establish Arsenal’s two-goal lead (54) from close range.

Liverpool then scored twice in four minutes to stage a brilliant comeback as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s thunderous finish (58) was added to by Origi’s rifled strike from the edge of the box (62).

Arsenal thought they had booked their place in the quarter-finals when Joe Willock found the top corner with a strike worthy of deciding any contest – but Origi sent the game to penalties in stoppage time with a trademark finish from Neco Williams’ cross.

Both sides scored their opening three penalties in the shootout before Arsenal substitute Dani Ceballos saw his effort kept out by Caoimhin Kelleher, and after Origi had once more held his nerve to preserve the advantage, Jones showed immense composure to send his side into the last eight. – Sky Sports.