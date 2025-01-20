The Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State has suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe from priestly duties following his alleged marriage sealed in the United States of America.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Decree of Suspension’, dated Thursday, January 16, 2025, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Sunday.

The statement which was jointly signed by the Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido and the Chancellor/Notary, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo alleged that “Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah on December 29, 2024, at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA.”

It was further gathered that a footage of the marriage reportedly circulated widely on social media had prompted the church to act.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 S1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry,” the statement read in part.

The Diocese revealed that Fr. Oghenerukevwe had requested on November 30, 2024, to be released from all canonical obligations associated with Holy Orders.

However, the Diocese said it reached out to him, “asking for the required documents to begin the process, but the priest went on to marry without completing the procedure.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333),” the statement posited.

The Diocese further stated that Fr. Oghenerukevwe retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of the decree but must demonstrate a willingness to reform.

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement concluded.