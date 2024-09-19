The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will expand the use of its digital currency, eNaira, for payments into government accounts and allow Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to initiate vendor and beneficiary payments.

The CBN stated this in a new release on Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade, and Exchange Policy Guidelines for Fiscal Years 2024-2025.

According to the document, “The CBN shall continue to work towards enabling the use of eNaira Wallet/Channels by payers to pay into government accounts at the CBN, and allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to initiate vendor/beneficiary payments from their respective eNaira wallets.”

This development is part of the CBN’s continued efforts to enhance the adoption of the eNaira in both public and private sectors.

In addition to facilitating payments, the CBN’s guidelines detail other enhancements for the eNaira. These include collaboration with both federal and state governments to drive adoption, as well as the deployment of eNaira version 2.0, which focuses on expanding the role of deposit money banks in its usage.

The document noted that “The CBN issues and regulates the eNaira, a digital form of the fiat currency. The eNaira offers several benefits which include faster and cheaper payments, increased financial inclusion, and reduced fraud, amongst others.

“The CBN shall sustain efforts in enhancing the eNaira and driving its adoption. This includes the deployment of eNaira version 2.0 with focus on wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to increase the participation of deposit money banks and empower them to drive its adoption; implementation of offline functionality, programmable money; and more collaboration with federal and state governments to increase its adoption.”