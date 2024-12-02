The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the launch of its new website on Monday (today).

In a statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali, the bank said the new website will become operational on Monday.

“The bank has developed a contemporary Web API that operates on Microsoft .NET Core 8 (the most recent and stable release) to enhance user experience by speeding up and simplifying the navigation process. We are pleased to announce that the front-end design and back-end technology were created in-house.

“The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank’s mandate. Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.”

At a special summit dinner event at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit in October, the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, revealed that the bank is currently working to launch a comprehensive revamped version of its website to boost transparency and accountability.

He said the newly designed website will provide a more user-friendly experience and greater access to information, ultimately supporting its commitment to transparency, and accountability and building trust with its stakeholders.

He said, “Information is something that we are ensuring to improve on at the Central Bank. We are bringing out activities that are closer to the people. We put out the information and we allowed people to have a line of sight and have an idea of where they were going and how far we expected to continue from that particular point.

“Our website is about to be significantly overhauled. Very shortly, we will see a new website. And that’s all headed in the direction of transparency and openness.”