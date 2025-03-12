Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions were ended after they lost on penalties to an outstanding Paris St-Germain side after a night of drama at Anfield.

PSG, needing to claw back a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at home, demonstrated how they have matured under coach Luis Enrique as they knocked out a Liverpool side touted as favourites to win the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal provided the platform for the turnaround, with Liverpool unable to break the French visitors down, while PSG were a constant threat.

PSG’s victory over two legs was thoroughly deserved, with keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerging as their hero in the shootout, saving from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones before Desire Doue hammered home the winning spot-kick in front of joyous fans.

Liverpool made a lightning fast start in an attempt to extend that first-leg advantage, with Mohamed Salah twice coming close with early effort in front of the Kop, which was in expectant mood.

With Liverpool making the running, there was always the chance PSG’s outstanding strikeforce could punish them on the counter and so it proved after only 12 minutes – with a large helping hand from the home defence.

Bradley Barcola’s cross was routine, but a communication breakdown between Alisson and Ibrahima Konate proved costly, the defender knocking the ball out of the keeper’s reach for Dembele to pounce from almost on the goal-line.

PSG had other opportunities but could not cash in, Alisson rushing out to save at the feet of Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia firing off target when well placed.

Liverpool mounted sustained pressure after the break but struggled to break down PSG’s resilient rearguard, although it took a fine clawing save from Donnarumma to keep out Luis Diaz’s header, while substitute Jarell Quansah struck the post and Dominik Szoboszlai had an effort ruled out for offside.

PSG were by far the better side in extra time, with Alisson making a magnificent save from Dembele before Liverpool’s fate was sealed on penalties.