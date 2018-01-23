Chibok girls: Police arrest BBOG protesters in Abuja

Police Officers on Monday accosted and arrested some members of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group during a protest at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

Members of the group were protesting against what they call high-level of insecurity in the country and they insisted that they have the right to stage a peaceful protest without hindrance.

While the protesters were barricaded by policemen, the Convener of the group, Oby Ezekwesili granted an interview with Channels Television, where she said the Nigerian Police by accosting the protesters infringed on their fundamental rights to free movement.

She said the police officers obstructed them from proceeding to the Unity Fountain and formed a barricade around the protesters.

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) is a pressure group that championed the campaign on the return of the more than 270 Chibok Schoolgirls abducted from their hostel in 2014 in Borno state. – Channels.