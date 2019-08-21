Confession: How soldiers killed police officers, released me – Taraba kidnap kingpin

Captured suspected kidnapper, Hamisu Bala Wadume, has explained how he escaped from the operatives of Intelligence Response Team on August 6.

Wadume escaped from the custody of IRT operatives when they came under attack from soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State, as they conveyed the kidnap suspect from the scene of his arrest.

In a video clip posted on the verified Twitter handle of Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, Wadume, who spoke in Hausa, virtually implicated soldiers at the Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State, in his escape from the IRT custody.

Wadume spoke in Hausa, which was interpreted by our in-house staff member.

The suspect, who is alleged to have received millions of naira as ransom from his victims, said, “My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“Police came to arrest me, When they arrested me, army chased after them and opened fire.

“From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut up my handcuffs.

“I went back to my house and Police came to re-arrest me…

The Army later explained that the soldiers attacked the IRT operatives when they mistook them for criminals, following a distress call they had received.

In the said attack, three policemen and a civilian were killed, while five other operatives sustained injuries.

Wadume was, however, re-arrested on the eve of Monday, August 19, Force spokesperson Frank Mba said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has commended his men for the perseverance and painstaking efforts exhibited that led to the arrest of suspected notorious kidnap kingpin.

Adamu gave the commendation on Tuesday in a tweet on the official twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force @PoliceNG.

He said that the arrest of the suspected kidnapper would help to bring answers to circumstances that led to the killing of his men and other innocent civilian by soldiers during his initial arrest in Taraba, on Aug. 6.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni while commending the Police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.

“It is his (IGP) belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.”

The tweet further stated that Wadume was arrested in Kano on Aug. 19: “The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

“It would be recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three (3) Police Officers and two (2) civilians, and injury to five (5) others.

“The suspect who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.”