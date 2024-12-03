Popular Nigerian content creator, Kuye Adegoke, also known as Egungun of Lagos has broken his silence following a leaked video that sparked huge reactions online.

The viral video, which has been circulating on social media, shows Egungun in a video conversation with an unidentified woman while brushing his teeth.

During the call, the content creator, clothed in shorts, revealed his private parts.

The development comes shortly after his wife, Pashotah revealed that a blackmail attempt was made using her husband’s private tapes.

According to Pashotah, a Snapchat user screen-recorded a video that Egungun planned to send to her while travelling but accidentally posted on his Snapchat story.

She previously defended her spouse and their marriage against the blackmail attempts, emphasizing their unbreakable bond throughout the ordeal.

The latest events have sparked internet criticism, with many questioning Egungun’s reputation as a family man and doubting Pashotah’s previous justification of their connection.

Unfazed by the response, Egungun posted a video on his Instagram profile, seemingly dismissing the controversy.

The post shows him dancing energetically with a woman in his living room to Zlatan and Olamide’s smash song Gimme Love.

He captioned it, “That’s massive baby but still give me your love baby”.