Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu orders two-week home stay for Lagos civil servants

…directs commercial drivers, conductors to wear masks, gloves on duty

The Lagos State Government has declared a two-week break for civil servants in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this during a live press conference on Sunday.

According to him, civil servants from levels one to 12 are mandated to remain in their houses for the next two weeks.

He said, “We are shutting down almost 70 per cent of our workforce from Monday, 23rd of March 2020. We are shutting down levels 1-12 in our public service for the next 14 days.

“We know the enormity of the task at hand and we are ready for it. We are working with market leaders and even public transport unions to ensure social distancing.

“Self-Isolate for at least 14 days if you are just returning to Nigeria. That would be the right thing to do.

“We must always rise to our challenges. We will win with the cooperation of Lagos residents. We have done this before, we will do it again.”

He, however, exempted “those providing essential services”.

The governor also said more isolation centres have been created in the state.

Also, the state government has ordered all bus drivers and conductors to wear masks and gloves while driving, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The state Ministry of Transportation said this in a statement in which it outlined various preventive guidelines for all public transport operators.

Beyond wearing gloves and masks, drivers have been asked to sanitize their parks and garages.

They have also been asked to make alcohol-based sanitizers available for both themselves and passengers, as well as thermometers to check the temperature of each passenger before boarding.

The government has also stated that all commercial buses including the yellow buses a.k.a (Danfo) should avoid loading passengers to full capacity but should keep it at 60% capacity, while also ensuring that there is enough space (at least 2m or 5feet) between passengers.

“Passenger are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time,” the statement read.