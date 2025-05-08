A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said Kanu confirmed making broadcast in which he called for the assasination of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The witness, an official of the Department of State Services DSS, said Kanu also confirmed making a broadcast in which he placed a N100 milion bounty for Wike’s head. Kanu also called for the burning of all Federal Government property in Lagos and assets belonging to Tinubu.

The second prosecution witness (PW2), who was led in evidence by prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said Kanu made the confirmation while his statement was being taken on July 17, 2021.

The witness, whose identity was shielded, said he took statement from Kanu and that in the course of the exercise, he played some recordings of the defendant’s past broadcast, which he made via his Radio Biafra, inciting his followers to engage in violence and killings.

The witness, who was identified as BBB, said after listening to the broadcast, Kanu confirmed making them.

Shortly after the witness identified copies of Kanu’s recorded broadcast, which were saved in a flash drive, the court admitted it in evidence, following which they were played in court.

The court also admitted a letter of complaint, dated June 10, 2021 by the then Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to the Director General of the DSS, demanding an investigation to the alleged terrorism activities of Kanu and his followers.

In the letter read in court by the witness, the AGF accused Kanu of encouraging the commission of series of crimes including killings, and destruction of public property

The letter cited some broadcast by Kanu where he instructed members of his IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack and kill security personnel and prominent individuals.

In the letter, Malami claimed among others, that Kanu’s broadcast incited his followers to kill the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Gulak and the burning of the house belonging to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The recorded broadcast, seven in all, were played in the court.

In the first recorded broadcast that was played, Kanu, who wore black blazer, white shirt, black tie and a red beret, was seen making different pronouncements, including announcing the formation of the ESN.

In the broadcast made on December 12, 2020, Kanu said, like the Amotekun Corps (created by the South West states) and Miyeti Allah group (by the north) ESN is intended as an organised vigilante outfit to safeguard the South East.

Towards the end of the broadcast, Kanu called on his followers to go after Wike and kill him for allegedly offering N50million bounty for the head of a Biafran.

In the broadcast, Kanu said Wike did not deserve to live and that he deserved to die, threatening that such treatment would be visited on any governor that presided over the killings of his people.

The second broadcast was that made on October 20, 2020 in which Kanu directed his followers, during the End SARS protest, to cause mayhem in Lagos and to kill Tinubu, who he described as a traitor and an evil man that should be taught a lesson.

He urged his supporters to burn every Federal Government’s property in Lagos, including the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, the NITEL house in Marina and all police stations.

Kanu also told his followers to kill police personnel and other uniformed people and said: “Tinubu’s hotel must be burnt down. Tinubu should not be allowed to escape.”

In the course of the broadcast, one of his followers called in and demanded to be assisted with guns. In response, Kanu encouraged the caller to enlist in what he called the Volunteer Force where he could access guns.

In the third broadcast, Kanu announced that he was placing N100million bounty on Wike’s head and encouraged his followers to “take Wike down.”

Kanu said: “N100m for anyone who can take Wike down. Dead or alive, Wike is N100m. I will pay cash. Take down Wike, I will pay you cash.

“The bounty on Wike’s head is N100m. Get me his head, you will get N100m. Wike offered N50m for the head of a Biafran.”

In the fourth broadcast which he made on May 30, 2021, Kanu declared a “total lock down” in the South East for May 31, 2021 where no businesses and places of worship should be shut in memory of those he said died in the struggle for Biafra.

He added: “Do not come outside tomorrow (May 31, 2021) if you value your life. I don’t care whoever you are, you must stay at home or you will regret it.

No vehicles should be allowed to move.”

In the fifth broadcast, he among others, directed his followers to kill soldiers, adding that there are guns in Edo State and that such guns should be used to kill soldiers that his followers come across.

In the sixth recording, Kanu was shown addressing a gathering in the United State during which he solicited for guns and ammunition.

When asked by Awomolo what Kanu was saying in the video, the witness said the defendant was soliciting for guns to fight the Nigerian state, but the people he was addressing were cautioning him.

In the seventh recording, Kanu urged other tribes in the country to learn from the experience of the Hausas, who he claimed have been totally subjugated by the Fulanis and advised that Fulanis’ invasion should be resisted.

After the seventh recording was played Awomolo applied to tender a copy of the recording of Kanu’s statement writing session, which he did and was admitted in evidence.

Awomolo then applied for an adjournment till another day when the video recording would be played in the court. He said the recording is about one and half hours long.

Emeka Etiaba (SAN) who spoke for the defendant, did not object, following which Justice James Omotosho adjourned till May 8 for the continuation of trial.