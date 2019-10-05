Court grants Sowore, co-defendant N150m bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare.

The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, gave the order on Friday while ruling on the bail application filed by the two defendants.

Sowore and Bakare were arraigned by the Federal Government on Monday before the judge on seven counts bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit treason and money laundering among other charges.

After listening to arguments from the prosecutor and the defendants’ counsel, Justice Ojukwu adjourned proceedings to rule on the bail application by Sowore and Bakare.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the duo, Mr Femi Falana, urged the court to grant bail to his clients but the prosecutor, Mr Hassan Liman, objected to the request.

Upon listening to the submissions of the two layers, the trial judge noted that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was clear as to when someone charged with treason can be granted bail.

She, therefore, granted bail to the two defendants in a total sum of N150 million.

“Since the charge before the court does not carry any death penalty, I am inclined to grant bail,” Justice Ojukwu held.

She granted bail to Sowore, the first defendant, in the sum of N100 million and two sureties in like sum.

The judge said the sureties must swear to an affidavit means of over N50 million and sho0w evidence of tax payment.

She added that the first defendant must deposit his travel documents with the court and prohibited him from holding any public rally and must stay within the jurisdiction of Abuja.

Similarly, Justice Ojukwu granted bail to Bakare, the second defendant, in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

She also held that he must deposit his travel documents with the court and stay within Abuja.

The second defendant was also ordered not to hold any rally and must not disobey any part of the bail conditions like that of the first defendant.

Where there is a violation of the bail conditions, the judge threatened that the court would not fail to revoke the bail.