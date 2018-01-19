Court reaffirms IPOB proscription

January 19, 2018 0

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the application by the Indegenous People of Biafra’s request to reverse the court’s order proscribing it and designating it a terrorist organisation.

Delivering his ruling on IPOB’s application, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High, Justice Abdu Kafarati, resolved all the three formulated issues against the group, and held that September 20, 2017 proscription order was validly issued.

The judge dismissed the contention of IPOB’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who submitted that IPOB not being registered in Nigeria but only registered in some other countries, could not be sued in Nigeria.

The judge noted that an organisation registered abroad could be likened to a foreigner who could be arrested in another country where he was found to have committed a crime.

The judge also held that the issuance of the proscription order by him in chambers following an ex parte application was in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act.

The judge awarded the sum of N500 as cost against IPOB.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Herdsmen killings: Benue crisis may get out of control – Sultan warns

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has queried the competence of the security agencies and their inability to stop the attacks and killings by herdsmen in Benue State ...