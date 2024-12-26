The Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court in South Africa has adjourned the drug possession and dealing case against Nigerian Theophilus Ejiofor, to January 6, 2025.

Ejiofor, 48, was arrested on December 18 and will remain in custody while his South African co-accused, Kgomotso Pholoholo, 33, was granted a bail of R1,000.

The arrests were made during an undercover operation led by the Hawks, in collaboration with the North West provincial drug task team and Lichtenburg K9 unit.

The operation reportedly uncovered drugs valued at R40,000, including mandrax tablets, crystal meth, and CAT. Additional drugs worth R21,000 were seized during a search of Ejiofor’s residence.

Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the pair were apprehended after selling drugs to undercover officers.

“A search was conducted at the Nigerian man’s house where crystal meth with an estimated street value of R15,000 and CAT drugs valued at R6,000 were confiscated,” she said.

Another South African woman, 28-year-old Violet Magqoki, Ejiofor’s girlfriend, was later arrested and charged with corruption after attempting to bribe police to secure his release. She was also granted a bail of R1,000.

“She was subsequently arrested and charged with corruption,” said Mathebula.