COVID-19: Buhari urges Nigerians to obey protocols as Trump, wife test positive

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday prayed for the quick recovery of United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Buhari’s goodwill message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari wishes US President, Trump, family quick recovery.’

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins all citizens of the United States of America in prayer for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“The President notes, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

“While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urges more compliance among Nigerians to protocols and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.”