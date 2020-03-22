COVID-19: NBTE orders polytechnics to shut down

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has ordered a nationwide shutdown of both private and public polytechnics as well as Technical Vocational Institutes as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Secretary of NBTE, Dr Masa’udu Kazaure, gave the directive in a circular dated March 20, 2020, noting that the closure intended to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Tribune Online gathered that most polytechnics in the country are in the middle of semester examination, but Dr Kazaure recalled that the Federal Government had earlier directed schools to close for a period of one month with effect from Monday, March 23.

He, therefore, urged the rectors and heads of Technical and Vocational Education Training Institutions (TVET) to comply immediately with the government directive.

Apart from the Federal Government directive on the closure of tertiary institutions, the National Universities Commission had similarly directed Nigerian Universities nationwide to close down effective from Monday, March 23, 2020, as part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The universities are to be shut for one month effective from Monday as contained in a circular from the Commission.