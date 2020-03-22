Lagos further restricts public gatherings to 20 persons

…Police to enforce restriction

As part of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has restricted religious and social gatherings to 20 people.

The public gatherings include wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religious gatherings.

The government made the announcement on Saturday via its verified Twitter handle.

The state government had banned gatherings of over 50 people, explaining that it would be easier to trace that number of people if the need arises.

But with the confirmation of 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, with 7 in Lagos State, the government has now urged the people to adhere strictly to the new directive.

“The Lagos State Government has banned all religious or social gathering of over 20 people within the State.”

“It is important we all adhere to this directive,” the statement released on Saturday stated.

However, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases are now 22.

Nine of the 10 new cases confirmed on Saturday have travel history to Canada, France, The Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom while the tenth case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The federal government has now placed travel restrictions on 15 countries and barred international flights coming into Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

All passenger train services was previously shut down till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said it has deployed “adequate resources” across the state to enforce the ban on public gatherings.

In a statement signed by spokesman, Bala Elkana, the police said the deployment was necessary in order to comply with “the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal Government and Lagos State Government on the prevention” of the deadly coronavirus.

The police said commercial vehicles are expected to avoid overloading and advised members of the public to stay away from crowded spots such as “bus-stops, market places, business places and the scene of incidents.”

“We must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities will be effective,” the police statement read.

Meanwhile, the Command said it has rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences, apparently to avoid overcrowding in the jails.

“Together we can prevent the spread of Covid 19,” the Lagos police said.