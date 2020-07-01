COVID-19: Niger State cuts political officers’ salaries by 30%

July 1, 2020 0

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday, ordered a 30 percent slash in the salaries and allowances of all political officers in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, in a statement in Minna, said that the directive was “with immediate effect”.

“Those to be affected by the order include the governor, his deputy, commissioners, special advisers, and all other political appointees,” the statement said.

It said that the “temporary” slash was in view of the economic situation occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Government will transparently resume full payment of salaries and allowances when the economic situation improves,” the statement stated and quoted the governor as regretting the inconvenience the reduction might cause affected persons.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ekiti State announces dates to reopen worship centres, schools

Governor Kayode Fayemi Ekiti said worship centres in Ekiti State may resume for services from Friday, July 17, while the first phase of school reopening will commence on July 20.