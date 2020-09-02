COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 single-day deaths as new cases spike in Plateau

Plateau State records Coronavirus spike on Tuesday, as the pandemic killed 10 Nigerians in the last 24 hours.

The state posted 116 new coronavirus infections, almost doubling the the national figure of 239 cases on Tuesday, as reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With this development, emphasis has shifted from Lagos, which recorded just 19 new cases, to Plateau as the new epicentre of the virus.

The State tripled the 35 cases it raked in on Monday, with the new infections it posted on Tuesday.

The NCDC also confirmed 10 people dead in the last 24 hours across the country.

Till date, 54,247 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded, with 42,010 survivors discharged.

With the 10 new deaths, the total deaths arising from Coronavirus have reached 1,023 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

How States stand on Tuesday

Plateau-116

FCT-33

Lagos-19

Ekiti-12

Kaduna-11

Ogun-11

Ebonyi-8

Benue-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Ondo-4

Edo-3

Imo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1

54,247 confirmed

42,010 discharged

1,023 deaths