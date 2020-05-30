COVID-19: US severs ties with WHO

United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday announced that the country has severed all ties with the World Health Organisation, three weeks ahead of a deadline he laid down earlier this month.

While speaking in the White House Rose Garden, where he castigated China, and threatening new sanctions over its actions in Hong Kong, Trump claimed that “China has total control over” the WHO, according to TheGuardian.

The US is the biggest funder of the global health body, paying about $450m in membership dues and voluntary contributions for specific programmes.

Trump said, “We will be today terminating our relationship with the WHO and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”