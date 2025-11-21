Celebrity nightlife promoter Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has appealed to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to use his office to rally South-East leaders and push for the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a post shared on his X handle on Friday, he expressed deep concern about rising tensions and insecurity in the region, insisting that peace must return to the South-East.

He also argued that Kanu has never been a threat to the nation.

“We need peace in the South-East. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has never been a terrorist and has never been a harmful man. He has only asked for good governance in our region,” he wrote.

He urged the Deputy Speaker to convene a meeting of political, traditional, and cultural leaders to address the matter.

“Deputy Speaker Kanu, use your office to assemble South-East elites and secure his release. As far as I’m concerned, he is the best among every freedom fighter I have seen in my life,” Cubana Chief Priest added.

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday sentenced the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment.