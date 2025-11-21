The Nasarawa State Police Command has denied reports claiming that two pupils of St Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area, were abducted during school activities, describing the circulating accounts as “false” and “mere rumour unworthy of publication as factual news.”

Some media outlets and blogs had earlier published claims of an alleged kidnapping at the school, sparking anxiety across social media.

In a statement released on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, said the Command’s attention was drawn to social media posts and news items alleging that kidnappers stormed the school and whisked away two pupils.

He said, “The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the report is false and does not reflect the true state of affairs.”

Nansel explained that an unverified alert was received around 10 am on Friday, claiming that two pupils had been abducted while engaging in sporting activities.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, deployed a joint team of police operatives and military personnel to the area.

“On 21/11/2025 at about 1000hrs, an unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field. In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, promptly deployed a combined team of Police operatives and military personnel stationed within the general area to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers.”

According to the statement, “The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored.”

It added that the proprietor of the school confirmed to operatives that “the alarm raised was a false one.”

Nansel said the area remains under close monitoring to prevent any security breach.

He urged the public to disregard the rumoured kidnap and cautioned journalists against rushing unverified claims to press, saying, “Journalists and media outlets are further advised to always verify information before publication to avoid misleading the public.”

The alert about St Peter’s Academy comes against the backdrop of a much more serious security incident that unfolded today in Niger State. Armed men stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, in a pre-dawn raid, triggering a coordinated abduction of students and staff.

According to the Niger State Government, the school reopened recently despite prior intelligence warnings.

Security agencies have responded swiftly: police tactical units, military components, and other security operatives around Papiri have started search-and-rescue operations.