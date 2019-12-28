Dasuki/Sowore release: FG denies receipt of letter from U.S Congress

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied that his office received a letter from the US Congress two days before the release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, from detention.

Malami stated this Friday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“What I can confirm to you is no such letter was served on my office and no evidence or acknowledgment of receipt of such a letter in my office can be made available by the purported writers of the letter,” Malami told Channels Television.

The AGF stressed that the release of Sowore and Dasuki was not a product of international pressure nor as a result of an intervention of the international community.

According to Mr. Malami, the release is a fair product of the government’s compliance with the court order in line with a desire to extend compassion to the individuals in question.

Regarding the government’s position on the continued detention of other political detainees like Sheihk El-Zakzaky and Agba Jalingo, Malami said in respect of all cases pending at the Judiciary, the government’s position is guided by the constitution.