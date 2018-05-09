Deputy Governor Olusola-Eleka wins Ekiti PDP guber ticket

Governor Ayo Fayose’s candidate, Prof. Kayode Olusola-Eleka has emerged the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State for the July 14 election.

He is at present the deputy governor of the state.

In the primary held on Tuesday, Olusola, polled 1190 votes to defeat Dayo Adeyeye who had 771 votes.

The delegates accredited for the election were 1961, with 7 of the votes voided, according to the leader of PDP electoral committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

NAN reports that Mr Dayo Adeyeye, who left the venue at about 8p.m, accepted the outcome of the primary election, which he agreed was conducted under free and fair atmosphere.

In his acceptance speech, Eleka thanked the delegates for finding him worthy.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Dayo Adeyeye for exhibiting courage throughout the period the pre-primary election.

The deputy governor, who praised Gov. Ayo Fayose for standing by him, vowed to defeat the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming July 14 governorship election in the state.

Also reacting, Gov. Fayose promised to embark on meaningful reconciliation by reaching out to aggrieved party leaders, especially the duo of Dayo Adeyeye and Mrs Abiodun Olujimi, so that the PDP in the state can be a united house once again.