Ekiti APC governorship primary holds Friday

The rescheduled governorship primary of the Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) will now hold on Friday, 11 May.

The party announced the new date today following an emergency meeting of its leadership, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary said.

The primaries held last Saturday was disrupted after dozens of aspirants allege rigging by former governor Kayode Fayemi.

It was not clear if the party had resolved the issues raised by many of the 33 contestants, who accused the Governor Tanko Al-Makura committee of attempting to rig the election in Fayemi’s favour.

The contestants, who also passed a vote of no-confidence on the committee and asked that the election be held afresh and votes already cast by delegates from five local councils be cancelled.

The ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party is holding its primary today to pick its torch bearer, for the election that will take place in July.