Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be replaced after suffering a nasty facial injury during their 4-2 win at Monaco in Ligue 1.

The Italy international was caught in the face by the boot of Monaco defender Wilfried Singo and needed about 10 staples to close the wounds.

He was replaced by Matvey Safonov in the 22nd minute with the score at 0-0. Singo was not punished, with the challenge reckless but without intent.

PSG boss Luis Enrique, said: “”The refereeing decisions? I can’t do anything, I couldn’t see the action, but when you see an action like that it’s always difficult.

“The players don’t intend to hurt. It’s difficult to referee this kind of match, I’m not talking about the refereeing work.”

Desire Doue put PSG ahead but Monaco went 2-1 up thanks to Eliesse Ben Seghir’s penalty and Breel Embolo’s strike.

But Ousmane Dembele netted twice for PSG, either side of a Goncalo Ramos header, to put them 10 points clear at the top going into the Christmas break. – BBC.