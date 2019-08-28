Drugs: Fed Govt dismisses reports on execution of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia

August 28, 2019 0

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed reports that 23 Nigerians convicted for drug offences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had been executed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia “and it has been confirmed that the story is false and should be disregarded.”

The media space had been awash with the names of some convicts awaiting execution in various Saudi prisons for drug offences.

But the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement on Tuesday said the MFA was investigating claims that most of the trials  were carried out without adequate legal representation for the accused persons.

It said, “Furthermore, the Nigerian mission was not informed of the arrests and trials.  The Federal Government is therefore engaging the Saudi authorities with a view to finding a just solution.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

#RevolutionNow: Court to hear Sowore’s motion today

The Federal High Court, Abuja today will hear the motion filed by Mr Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow protests, challenging his detention for 45 days by the Department of State Security ...