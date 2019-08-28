Drugs: Fed Govt dismisses reports on execution of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed reports that 23 Nigerians convicted for drug offences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had been executed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia “and it has been confirmed that the story is false and should be disregarded.”

The media space had been awash with the names of some convicts awaiting execution in various Saudi prisons for drug offences.

But the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement on Tuesday said the MFA was investigating claims that most of the trials were carried out without adequate legal representation for the accused persons.

It said, “Furthermore, the Nigerian mission was not informed of the arrests and trials. The Federal Government is therefore engaging the Saudi authorities with a view to finding a just solution.”