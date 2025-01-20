CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin is set to resume as the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command.

She will take over from CP Umoru Ozigi, the immediate past Commissioner of Police for Edo State.

CP Betty Otimenyin, the first female Commissioner of Police in the Edo State Police Command, was born in Benin City, Edo State.

She enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet ASP at the Police Academy, Kaduna Annex, and has attended various courses in Nigeria and abroad.

The first female Commissioner of Police in the Edo State Police Command has undergone extensive training locally and internationally.

In Nigeria, her training includes the Citizenship and Leadership Training Course, Shere Hills, Plateau State; Mobile Training Course, Gwoza, Borno State; Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos; Junior Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos; Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos and Strategic and Leadership Command Course, Abuja

She also pursued international training in Ankara, Turkey.

CP Betty is a member of several professional associations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA, and the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), USA.