Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have arrested 40-year-old Uchenna Okpara for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law, Uchenna Unakalamba, to death following a minor family dispute.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 16, 2025, in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli Local Council of the state. According to a statement from the police spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, the argument between the two men escalated, with Okpara reportedly attacking Unakalamba with a broken bottle.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was confirmed dead upon arrival. Okpara was promptly arrested by police officers who responded to the distress call, and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.

“Responding to a distress call, police operatives apprehended the suspect (Okpara) and recovered the weapon. The victim (Unakalamba) was confirmed dead at the hospital, and the suspect remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent prosecution,” Okoye stated.