Chief Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for sealing his principal’s Maitama residence in Abuja.

Bokoru, in a statement, said the action was undertaken “without a single letter, without a subpoena, without a warrant, without notification, and without even the most basic adherence to lawful process”.

He said, “No courtesy. No procedure. No humanity. It is behaviour unbecoming of any institution that claims to act in the national interest. What unfolded today at the Maitama residence of His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, was nothing short of an affront to decency and a troubling assault on the very principles that underpin a civilised society.

“Officers of the EFCC attempted yet another aggressive intrusion into his home and proceeded to spray-paint his walls in stark red, emblazoning the words “EFCC — Keep Off” as though marking the property of a fugitive rather than the home of a respected statesman.”

“What deepens the wound is that this is not merely a property; it is the home in which Chief Sylva’s children, relatives, and staff have been effectively encircled for weeks.

“It is the last space available to them, especially now that it appears they are not permitted to leave the country freely. To violate such a place; without warning, without justification; is to inflict terror upon innocent people who have no connection whatsoever to political gamesmanship.

“Where, one must ask, are his children expected to go? How long must they endure this atmosphere of fear and uncertainty?”

Bokoru lamented that the action, which he described as arbitrary and vindictive, was a violation of democratic principles and its values, insisting that it was not how an institution established to uphold justice should behave.

He added, “We remain firmly convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not involved in these excesses. Throughout his long and distinguished public life, the President has shown unwavering respect for due process, fairness, and institutional integrity.

“This latest incident bears all the hallmarks of local political rivalry being misinterpreted, or mischievously presented, as federal instruction. It is a dangerous muddling of partisan ambition with national authority.

“Government agencies and parastatals must never allow themselves to become weapons in political contests. To do so weakens not only the institutions themselves but the very fabric of our democracy.

“Chief Sylva has, for decades, served Nigeria with calmness, loyalty, and an almost disarming sense of patriotism. From his stewardship of Bayelsa State to his contributions at the federal level and his continued, unwavering support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has remained dignified even when confronted with provocation. His commitment to this nation has never faltered.”

He further reminded the public that Sylva’s aides and domestic servants, including Paganengigha Anagha, Friday Lusa Paul, Musa Mohammed, and Police Officer Reuben Ayuba, were still in detention, saying they were being held for weeks on vague, insubstantial, and nearly non-existent allegations.

“These are ordinary men, with families and hopes of their own, now caught in a political dragnet that has stripped them of clarity, certainty, and liberty.

“Their prolonged detention is unjust. Their suffering is needless. And their situation is emblematic of the wider injustice unfolding before the nation.

“Yet, in spite of the pain and the deep emotional strain of this moment, we remain hopeful. Nigeria has weathered storms before, storms of uncertainty, of injustice, of heavy-handedness, and emerged stronger. We believe justice will rise above intimidation, that truth will outlast malice, and that, as with all trials faced with dignity and faith, this too shall pass.”