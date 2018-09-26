Ejidike congratulates D’Tigress on FIBA feats

By Akeem Busari

Nigeria’s Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike, has congratulated Nigeria female basketball national team the D’ Tigress on its feats at the FIBA female world ongoing in Tenerife, Spain.

The team which started its campaign for honours at the global championship with a loss to top-rated Australia 88-68, bounced back to reckoning with impressive victories against Turkey and Argentina with 74-68 and 75-70 score lines respectively.

In a media chat, the board member of the Nigeria Karate Federation expressed happiness on the performances of the team.

He was also upbeat about the chances of the ladies going farther in the championship.

“The girls have done well so far and I must commend their commitments, discipline and desire to make us proud.

“With well-deserved victories over Turkey and Argentina, I urge them to go ahead and beat Greece later today and pick the quarter finals ticket,” Ejidike added.

D’Tigress squares off later Wednesday against Greece for a place in Friday’s quarter finals.