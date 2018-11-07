Ekweremadu: Senate condemns Police for dismissing assassination attempt as burglary

The Senate has condemned the Nigeria Police for dismissing the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, as burglary.

Members of the Senate, at the plenary on Wednesday, took turns to criticise the police as making conclusions on the invasion of Ekweremadu’s home by armed men in the early hours of Tuesday without proper investigation.

Ekweremadu, who expressed his disappointment in the police, said while the police had yet to interrogate the security operatives attached to him and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Deputy Senate President threatened to release the video footage showing how he was attacked to the public, which he said the police had yet to watch and study.

The lawmakers, therefore, resolved that the police must conduct a thorough investigation of the crime.