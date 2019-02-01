Elections: FG, APC plan to shutdown internet service to aid rigging – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government through the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shutdown internet access during the forthcoming elections.

Wike said shutting down internet access by the NSA and INEC is aimed at facilitating the rigging of the 2019 general elections.

He spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit by Savannah Centre Council on Peaceful and Violence Free Election in Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “The National Security Adviser has met with INEC to ensure that internet service providers shut down the internet, so that foreign bodies won’t see what’s happening in the country during the elections.

“They will jam all the frequencies and internet services to stop real time communication during t,he elections.

“This plot to rig the forthcoming elections is a recipe for violence. They will not succeed in whatever they are planning. The world will be informed about their criminal activities.”

The governor said the negative actions of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration indicate that they would not accept defeat when they lose the forthcoming elections.

He advised Buhari to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who placed Nigeria above personal consideration.

“I don’t think this administration will willingly accept defeat. They should emulate Former President Goodluck Jonathan who lost elections and accepted the outcome.

“There was no litigation. He went back home and did not generate crisis, “ he said.

The governor said Rivers people would not fold their hands and allow the APC Federal Government unleash violence and rig the 2019 elections.

He regretted that the APC Federal Government has caged the Judiciary, making it difficult to determine electoral disputes in court.

He argued that the conduct of credible elections rest squarely with security agencies and INEC, adding that once the two agencies act within the law, the polls would be credible.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founder of Savannah Centre Council on Peaceful and Violence Free Election in Nigeria, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, called on all stakeholders to work towards peaceful and credible polls.

He said the group is involved in extensive research and consultation to promote peace. He noted that peace and development are intertwined, hence they must be encouraged.

Gambari urged the governor to use his national contacts to enhance the culture of peace.

Former Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Prof Oshita Oshita, urged the governor to continue to work in the interest of peaceful polls. – Thisday.