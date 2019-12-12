Enugu IPAC hails Ugwuanyi on peace, inclusive governance

Members of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter, on Tuesday, formally presented their newly elected Executive Committee, led by Hon. Barr. Ken Ikeh of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu.

Presenting the new executives elected on December 2, 2019, the members of the umbrella organization of all political parties in the country, IPAC, totalling eighty-five (85) in number, expressed delight with Gov. Ugwuanyi over the existing cordial relationship between them and his administration.

The group told the governor that they came to pay respect to him as well as show solidarity, disclosing that “we now have a new improved and rebranded IPAC in Enugu State”.

They appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his uncommon leadership style and avowed commitment to inclusive governance, stressing that “your (Ugwuanyi’s) charisma and natural disposition is overwhelming and has ensured a very peaceful political atmosphere in Enugu State”.

IPAC members also expressed gratitude to the governor for the enabling environment “you have created for all political parties operating in Enugu State, to go about their businesses freely without any hindrance”.

They therefore reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their continued support, solidarity and cooperation, to take the state to greater heights.

Members of the committee as presented to the governor are Hon. Barr. Ken Ikeh, Chairman (APM); Hon. Engr, Chinedu Anuche, Deputy Chairman 1 (KOWA); Hon. Princess Mrs. Ifunanya Chukwu, Deputy Chairman 2 (SNC); Hon. Chief Mrs. Anthonia Nnaji, Secretary (BNPP); Hon. Elvis Ugwoke, Deputy Secretary; Hon. Edwin Alor, Treasurer (ACCORD); Hon. Louis Ugwuokolo, Financial Secretary (ID) and Hon. Arinze Nwanna, Publicity Secretary (NDCP).

Others are Hon. Chigozie Okonkwo, Organizing/Welfare Secretary (NEPP); Hon. Sebastine Odo, Youth and Policy Adviser (AAP); Hon. Mrs. Stella Chukwuma, Gender and Disability Adviser, (ADC); Hon. Paschal Udeh, Audit Control Officer, (APN) and the Legal Adviser.